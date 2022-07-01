"A 'cons' list about Australia has gone viral. I have some points to add."

A scrappy little list of pros and cons went floating around the internet this week.

Not one tossing up whether to say with a boyfriend or quit your job (despite Beyoncé's recent war cry ringing in our ears), but instead a list attempting to decide whether to stay in Australia or not.

This list was penned by a woman named Deborah from East Yorkshire, and it outlined the things she loved about living here and the things she definitely wouldn't miss if she left Australia. It included items like 'slow internet' and accused Aussie crumpets of being particularly s**t.

Deborah's note. Image: Daily Mail.

Well, I am a woman called Katie, also from East Yorkshire, and I have some things to add.

You see, while I've happily lived in Australia for nearly 10 years now, I am still – at my core – a whinging pom. And therefore, I will take any opportunity to have a moan about pretty much anything.

So that's what I'm doing. Right here, right now. Listing out all of my gripes with Australia, and publishing them on a very public 'cons' list.

First up...

Winter is at the wrong time.

I won't claim to know how the weather system works, or why one hemisphere has a wildly different temperature agenda than the other, but what I do know is that winter in Australia is without a doubt wrong.