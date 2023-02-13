'I tried to bury it.' When Xavier realised he was bisexual, his whole life changed.

A few years ago when I was 21, I made a tentative leap to begin uncrumpling the scrunched-up paper held in my heart that was my sexuality. I told my parents and a few close mates, building up some courage after the close success of the marriage equality vote. But I did something stupid. I prepared myself for a meeting with my School Headmaster to discuss why he signed a letter calling for religious schools to maintain the ability to expel a student or fire a staff member on the basis of sexuality. This law under Section 38 of the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 still exists today.

I was the School Vice Captain, the exemplary student. But with a secret. I developed this narrative in my head. If I convince him otherwise, it would mean that it was okay to be gay, that the school is accepting, that sexual orientation is nothing to be ashamed of or to hide, that I am valid. I inadvertently placed the self-acceptance of my sexuality and ultimately self-worth in someone else’s hands.

What happened? I failed.

The meeting went for an hour and a half and like a python slowly wrapping itself around its prey, overwhelming pain began to scrunch me. My tears were uncontrollable. I cried in his office. I cried in the hallway sitting on the floor. I was no longer able to withstand defending something so personal, something I held so tightly inside for so many years. Especially in the place that fostered so much of the fear.

Sometimes people don’t speak or act because the fear of failure or uncovering the truth is greater than the fear of the unknown. I feared many things about what my sexuality would bring, but remained optimistic by not confronting them. That they were just in my head and probably wouldn’t be a thing in this day and age. But all of a sudden, my fears felt validated. The fear of being outed at school, the fear of not being masculine enough, the fear that questions would be raised, the fear of not being accepted, the fear of losing mates, the fear of judgement, the fear of being ostracised, the fear of being alone.