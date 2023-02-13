'I tried to bury it.' When Xavier realised he was bisexual, his whole life changed.

This story includes descriptions of sexual assault and suicidal ideation that may be distressing to some readers.
Some people on social media love to share a highlight only reel. Well, here is my transparent one.
I’m bisexual and am much more confident than I once was to say it. But I’ve struggled for years, as many LGBTQ+ people do, to accept that. I went to a religious, all boys' school where sexuality was seen as a choice and anything but straight was incompatible with the young man's ideal. If I 'gave in' to the gay thoughts, I was weak. So I tried to bury it, as too many do.
What you resist, not only persists, but grows in size.
