"My boss felt the need to 'warn' my co-workers about my sexuality."

“What’s your partner’s name?”

It’s such a simple question but for someone in a same-sex relationship, it can be met with fear when you’re surrounded by strangers.

Coming out isn’t easy. It should be, but it just never works that way. I had the added pressure of working in the glamorous yet cutthroat world of television journalism where every move, every outfit is scrutinised.

I was mixing with the most important people in society, from the Prime Minister to the local mayor and it seemed everyone wanted to have a say in my love life.

My boss at the time, took it upon herself to play ‘match maker’, going through all her male staff to see who was single and setting me up with them.

It was never a question as to whether I was interested or not.

Without being stereotypical myself, there’s a certain stigma associated with gay women. Short hair, androgynous often fits the bill. But that’s not always the case and thankfully, shows like Bachelor in Paradise, The Bold Type and even Neighbours are beginning to portray that gay women, like everyone, aren’t all the same prototype.

I’m 30 years old, 5ft 6, size 8, have long brown hair and am obsessed with fashion. My partner Sarah is also as girly as they come. We look like best friends and often get confused as this, which isn’t surprising considering that’s what we started out as.

Coincidentally, I left the world of television at the same time I decided to enter into a relationship with Sarah. She was openly gay and soon after becoming friends, I realised she was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. It wasn’t about sexuality. It was about being intrinsically connected to other human being and wanting to be as close to them as possible, forever.

The sexual side of things came much later and was experimental. And lucky for me, it was something that had been long missing in my life so I have the honour of now keeping my soul mate for life.