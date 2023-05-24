Everything to know before coming off acne medication, according to an expert.

If you're someone who has been on acne medication for a good whack of time and FINALLY coming off it, please take a seat.

Because if you're anything like us, you're probably wondering wtf you're supposed to be doing.

Like, is there any side effects you should be worried about? Can acne really come back as soon as you stop taking acne medication? ALL OF THE QUESTIONS.

That's why we asked an expert.

We spoke to Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials and asked her all the things you need to know about coming off acne medication.

The first thing she told us? It's not as bad as you might think.

She said, "The side effects with oral retinoids are usually far more significant than when coming off them."

So, that's good news!

"The most common side effects when you're on acne medication include dryness all over but especially lips and face, increased sensitivity to the sun and rarely, potential for mental health concerns including depression, increased emotionality, etc."

For this reason, Dr Joshi said a lot of people actually come off the medication and experience an overall improvement in these symptoms.

So, does acne return when you stop taking acne medication?

When we asked around the Mamamia office, this was one of the biggest concerns. And for good reason.