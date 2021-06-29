Twins William and Carlos went home to the wrong families. For 24 years, no one noticed.

It all unravelled in a butcher's shop in the summer of 2013. The reason William looked different from his family, the reason Carlos felt like an outsider in his; all explained courtesy of a chance encounter over pork ribs.

***

Laura Vega Garzón followed her friend into the butchery in northern Bogotá, their home city and the capital of Colombia. She didn't normally shop this far outside the city centre, but she was preparing to host a barbeque at her home and knew the market was a good source for reasonably priced meat.

Her friend, Janeth, knew one of the men who worked at this particular butchery, and as Laura's eyes settled on him, she realised she did too.

Jorge was employed at the same engineering firm as her, designing oil transport pipes. She smiled and waved, as she pondered what her colleague may be doing behind the counter of a market shop. He didn't wave back.

Janeth introduced the man as William, her boyfriend's cousin and the manager of the butchery. This man, though he was the spitting image of Jorge, had a thick country accent. He'd never worked in an engineering firm; he didn't even go to high school.

He was, it would later emerge, the identical twin Jorge never knew he had.

But as documented in the book Accidental Brothers: The Story of Twins Exchanged at Birth and the Power of Nature and Nurture, Jorge and William weren't the only twins separated at birth; their brothers, Wilber and Carlos, were too.

The twins, swapped at birth.

Around the time Luz Marina Castro Chavez gave birth to her premature twin boys at Bogotá's Hospital Materno Infantil in late December 1988, one of Ana Delina Velasco Castillo's twin boys arrived there for specialist treatment.

He too was had been born prematurely, but in a hospital in La Paz — a regional town more than five hours away.

The precise circumstances of the mixup remain unclear. But at some point during their stay in the hospital nursery, Ana's son, covered in tubes and wrapped tightly in blankets, was inadvertently swapped for one of Luz's. And for 24 years, no one noticed.

Carlos was raised by Luz in Bogotá as Jorge's fraternal twin. The boys attended school, played basketball and video games. Carlos was studying to be an accountant, and Jorge worked at the engineering firm and attended university at night.

Wilber and William, meanwhile, lived a life of poverty in a rural farming region called Santander. They were raised in a house crudely fashioned from planks of wood; there was no electricity, no running water. After leaving school at 12, they helped harvest sugar cane and, from the age of 6, William would walk the five hours (each way) to the nearest town to fetch groceries with his mother. After military service, William worked in the butcher shop.