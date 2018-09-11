The clever $6 Kmart hack for storing your Coles Little Shop collectables.

The dust is finally settling on the Coles Little Shop phenomenon, but in its place, people are starting to come up with ideas on how to re-use their tiny, not-so-environmentally-friendly plastic collections.

Little Shop – the Coles promotion of mini plastic goods that has taken the country by storm – will end soon, and, accordingly, interest is beginning to wane; but one mum has the ultimate hack for that.

Alannah Koch, a mum from Melbourne, has used $6 magnetic tape from Kmart to turn her collection into fridge magnets.

Speaking to Mamamia, Alannah explained that she’s only been collecting the mini items for seven weeks, not realising the craze around them.

“At first we had no idea what they were but found one in our shopping bag when we got home, opened it up and it was a mini Nutella and it was so cute so over the following days and weeks we really got to know what it was all about and were hooked!”