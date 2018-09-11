The clever $6 Kmart hack for storing your Coles Little Shop collectables.

The dust is finally settling on the Coles Little Shop phenomenon, but in its place, people are starting to come up with ideas on how to re-use their tiny, not-so-environmentally-friendly plastic collections.
Little Shop – the Coles promotion of mini plastic goods that has taken the country by storm – will end soon, and, accordingly, interest is beginning to wane; but one mum has the ultimate hack for that.
Alannah Koch, a mum from Melbourne, has used $6 magnetic tape from Kmart to turn her collection into fridge magnets.
Speaking to Mamamia, Alannah explained that she’s only been collecting the mini items for seven weeks, not realising the craze around them.
“At first we had no idea what they were but found one in our shopping bag when we got home, opened it up and it was a mini Nutella and it was so cute so over the following days and weeks we really got to know what it was all about and were hooked!”
View this post on Instagram
Creative Fridays✌???? So we’ve been getting our creative hats on around the house and turning our left over @coleslittleshop collectables into Magnets for the fridge! With this super easy $6 magnet tape from @kmartaus it’s Sooo easy! The tape is adhesive like normal tape and you just use the cutter on the end to the length you want, then stick it on.. it’s that simple! They look super cute, it’s a fun little activity to do at home and you don’t have to feel bad thinking you’d have to throw them out. _____________________________________________________________ What’s everyone else doing with theirs? #kmart #coleslittleshop #creative #creativefriday #creativedaily #repurpose #reuse #recycle #activities #activitiesforkids #activity #mumlife #motherhoodthroughinstagram #friday #fridaymood #sahmlife #sahm #raisingkids #kidscrafts #mummy #secondhand #magnet #creativity #parenthood #parentlife #parenting #getcreative #motherhoodunplugged #reality #instamum
Top Comments
The most ridiculous promotion in the history of retail marketing. I’m ashamed to live in a country where grown adults collect tiny pieces of plastic crap for fun. Seriously, get a life.
Great idea. My kids love these. I don’t collect them for myself but if adults want to, let them have a bit of fun! Try not to take life too seriously ;)
It's actually brilliant marketing. Coles had all the product owners pay for their plastic part in the promotion, sales went up, they took market share from Woolworths - you can't ask for much more than that.