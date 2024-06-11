Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon knew they had a connection. It was a year before they acted on it.

Cody Simpson has lived quite the life in the spotlight.

After a Grammy-nominated record producer in the US discovered his YouTube music videos, Simpson was fast-tracked to fame as a teenager.

He's released four solo albums, performed on Broadway and acted on television — but that wasn't the only dream he wanted to pursue.

Both Simpson's parents were professional swimmers.

His dad, Brad, swam for Australia at the 1994 Commonwealth Games; while his mum, Angie, competed at the 1987 Pan Pacific Games.

Watch: Cody Simpson in The Masked Singer Australia final. Post continues below.



Video via

In 2022, Simpson joined the Australian Swim Team after qualifying for the Commonwealth Games. It was there he met his now-girlfriend, Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon.

Simpson and McKeon were first linked in May 2022.

The swimmers later went Instagram official when Simpson, 25, posted a photo of the pair in Barcelona in July.

"A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love," he captioned the post.