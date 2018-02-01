"I've experienced codeine addiction, and I believe this ban is dangerous."

I'd convince myself I wasn't that bad. I was "only" taking double the recommended dose at once, I reasoned. I was still in pain from my arthritis I told myself, and that was true. It was also true I didn't need 25 pills to take that pain away. But my addiction was so strong.

My intelligence, willpower, logic, were meaningless, steamrolled by something with a far bigger grip on my sense of self.

I was scared all the time. I knew I was hurting myself, but the sound was turned down. The fear would rise as if from static, howl from within like a voice down a well. It would scream in the distance and beg me to hear it.

Now my body was breaking down, and I couldn't ignore that. I tipped the rest of the pills down the toilet. I knew there would be some kind of withdrawal, but I didn't envision what that would genuinely entail.

I took two days off work, either side of the weekend. The first day was fine - the drugs were still in my system and I thought, maybe this won't be so bad. The second day, I woke drenched in sweat, in absolute agony. Every muscle hurt and twitched. My bones ached, my hips burned. There was a sensation of immense restlessness in my legs and arms. I'd swing them in circles to try and stop it. I felt as if I wanted to tear my limbs from their sockets.

Sitting up didn't help, laying down didn't help. It was impossible to get comfortable. There was no relief anywhere on earth.

I threw up a dozen times, I constantly had to run to the bathroom. Even kneeling at the bowl hurt.

By the third day, I was so dehydrated I told my mother I had a stomach flu so that she would come care for me.

Day four was the worst. I lay there in a puddle of my own sweat and wept. I'd never felt so alone. Suffering was a solitary thing. It was pure helplessness. This is what dying will be like, I thought.

I had to go back to work on the fifth day, and I was nowhere near recovered. I shuddered, sweated, my legs twitched. I bolted from meetings to throw up. Getting through a normal day was torture. The exhaustion, the pain - it was indescribable.

Then there was the guilt - the horror of what I was experiencing, the demonic force of it, attached to me. A heinous secret. Not being able to tell a single soul. The crushing shame.

It took ten days for the withdrawals to stop, but for a month afterwards, I struggled to feel 'normal.' I'd been an addict for five years, in a constant, disconnected fuzz. Simple things, like sunlight on my face, would cause surges of dizzying joy.