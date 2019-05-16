"Clive" is paying for Belle Gibson's life. So who the hell is he?

Following the total and utter sh*tshow that was Belle Gibson’s court appearance on Tuesday, Mamamia is launching a new podcast, aptly titled ‘Who the hell is Clive?‘

Okay, we’re not actually, but surely we all agree that would be a very worthy use of our time.

Disgraced blogger Gibson, who claimed she had brain cancer that was cured through the alternative therapies plugged in her wellness app, The Whole Pantry, was fined $410,000 by the Federal Court after duping her Australian consumers – many of whom did actually have cancer – out of half a million dollars. She had promised to donate the proceeds to multiple charities.

The Quicky talks to The Age reporter, Tom Cowie, who was in the court on Tuesday. Post continues after podcast.

Since being issued with the fine in 2017, the 27-year-old has not paid a single cent, even after facing several warnings for not paying the fine for breaches of consumer laws. She claims she simply cannot afford to.

So her finances were examined in court on Tuesday, and yes, a fellow named Clive came up. A lot.

She told the court her housemate Clive, who she firmly asserted is NOT her partner but who in the past has been referred to in media coverage as her fiance, “gifted” her the money for her legal fees. He also paid her rent and for a month-long holiday in Africa for herself and her eight-year-old son.

But you see, she doesn’t even know what Clive does for a living or how much he earns. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯