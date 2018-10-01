"The magic drops I added to my moisturiser that have supercharged my skin."

I’ve seen a lot of skincare products launch in my decade and a half of writing about beauty.

Every year, thousands of creams, serums and lotions hit the shelves in hopes of solving women’s skin woes and becoming a hit product. Many of the bottles, tubes and tubs that pass my desk look and feel… nice, but also oftentimes I feel like I’ve seen them – or very similar iterations of them – before.

That’s why these innovative vitamin C drops piqued my interest. It’s a product by Clinique, called Fresh Pressed Daily Booster with Pure Vitamin C 10%, and the product caught my eye because I hadn’t seen anything quite like this before.

I’m often drawn to vitamin C skincare products anyway, because vitamin C is excellent at brightening the complexion, fading pigmentation for a more even tone and retexturing the skin. These are all skin issues I’m always looking to treat, so I was keen to try.

But what really intrigued me was how this product is used. Inside the box is four tube-like ampules. Inside is a vitamin C booster that is activated by pushing in a plastic dome at the top of the tube.

From there you add two drops of the Pure Vitamin C 10% to your regular moisturiser, morning and night. It’s the highest ever concentration of vitamin C from Clinique - think of it like a supplement for your skincare - very clever.

I liked the idea in theory because it means not having to buy a whole new day cream and night cream - it’s essentially one step that creates new products from the creams you've already got.

But I liked it even better in practice because the two drops didn't at all change the texture or finish of my current creams. I’ve got quite oily skin so tend to go for a lightweight lotion during the day, and save a rich, nourishing cream for use at night. The drops didn't affect how either cream felt at all. Big tick.