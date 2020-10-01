"I put Clinique's new 72-hour moisturiser for dry skin to the test. Here's how it went."

My dream job is to test snacks and decide if they are delicious or disgusting. Chips, cheese, lollies, chocolate - they all have to go through me to get the tick of approval.

But alas, a dream job is just that - just a dream.

Although I must say, seeing as my REAL job is to test beauty products and decide if they are good or not (it’s been my job for almost 20 years) so yeah, I’m not doing it too tough.

The latest formulation to cross my desk - and face - is the brand-new Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72-Hour Lipid Replenishing Hydrator.

Is it a moisturiser, I hear you ask? Yes. BUT! It initially caught my attention because of the way it can be used.

Not only is it suitable for nighttime AND daytime (it sits beautifully under makeup), it can also be used as a spot treatment for really dry bits, or as a five-minute moisture mask. I love a product with multiple uses so I was keen to give it a go, stat.

On first play with the product, I was surprised by the texture. Despite claiming to offer the skin hydration for 72 hours - even after washing your face - the formula is a lovely medium-weight cream-gel - not a super thick or heavy paste, which I assumed it might be to be able to offer so much moisture.

The texture is like a cream-gel hybrid and absorbs beautifully.

Looking at the ingredients, I could see why such claims could be made. The pretty pink pot features hyaluronic acid, a favourite of mine because it’s a moisture-binding ingredient that has the unique ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water.