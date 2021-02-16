ROADTEST: 5 women try the new Clinique foundation that’s powered by 3 serums.

Finding a foundation that ticks all the right boxes is no mean feat. We all want something that covers imperfections, matches our skin tone correctly, and still leaves our skin feeling like skin.

Enter: Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF 20.

Clinique's latest foundation is their first to include three serum technologies. Hyaluronic acid for hydration, salicylic acid to smooth out texture and Vitamin C to brighten. Plus, it has medium to full coverage with 24-hour wear.

Now, we could harp on about this foundation for hours explaining exactly what it does, but instead, we got five women to try it.

Here are five women reviewing the Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF 20.

Alisha

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I love nothing more than a dewy base. A quick five minutes with me in person and you'll learn that I can't live without my Vit C serum (#helloinstantglow). So, when I was asked to try this foundation and I found out it had not one, not two, but THREE different types of Vitamin C in the ingredient list, I was pretty damn excited.

Image: Supplied.

Spoiler alert: she's a goodie and here's why. First up, I immediately noticed the texture. Slightly thicker than I'm used to but the undertone was perfect. Now let's talk coverage: one pump in and the foundation had evened out my complexion, concealed my dark circles AND blemishes which meant I could skip on concealer. I was still left with a nice, healthy, skin glow.

I ended up wearing this one for eight hours and it barely moved.

If you like a satin finish that's high coverage, then definitely add this to your list. I will caveat, however, that this dries down quick; so make sure you blend in within a couple of seconds of applying it.

Charlie

I've always struggled to find the perfect foundation. As someone with both oily and dry skin, it's hard to find a finish that sits nicely in between those two extremes. Plus, finding my exact shade has never been easy.