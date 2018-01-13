The Portsea Polo outfit we cannot stop staring at.

The inimitable Iris Apfel once said, “more is more and less is a bore.”

We’re inclined to agree, and so is Clementine McVeigh, who wore a truly knock-out dress to Melbourne’s Portsea Polo today.

In an outfit that could be described as a glittery rainbow dream, the model and AFL WAG took it that extra mile with a gold headband, oversized (and pearl embellished) Gucci belt, gold fringed loafer and a pair of truly statement sunnies.

Kanye might not approve (small sunglasses are so 2018 now, please and thank you) but for an event that states on the invite "sunglasses are a must-have accessory in sunny Portsea", McVeigh damn well bought the sunglasses to Portsea and they are shining.

The whole look is courtesy of Italian brand Gucci, which die-hard fashion fans will know is currently the label de jour.

And for good reason.

See all the other winning looks from the Portsea Polo in our gallery below.