15 overlooked and under-cleaned spots in your home.

Your home is not as clean as you think. It just looks clean.

In every home, there are several spots that are often forgotten in the regular house clean.

The bad news? The first time you clean these spots, it’ll be tough. They’ll be pretty dirty from months, or years, of build-up.

The good news? You don’t have to clean them very often. They don’t get dirty all that quickly, and maintenance is much easier than taking that first plunge.

You may need to pick up a few new cleaning products before getting started, but then you’ll be all set to have the cleanest home possible. Nothing feels better than a clean and tidy home.

1. Door handles and light switches Door handles and light switches are some of the most used yet under-cleaned parts of your home. All it takes is a quick wipe. Image: iStock