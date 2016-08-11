home

15 overlooked and under-cleaned spots in your home.

Your home is not as clean as you think. It just looks clean.

In every home, there are several spots that are often forgotten in the regular house clean.

The bad news? The first time you clean these spots, it’ll be tough. They’ll be pretty dirty from months, or years, of build-up.

The good news? You don’t have to clean them very often. They don’t get dirty all that quickly, and maintenance is much easier than taking that first plunge.

You may need to pick up a few new cleaning products before getting started, but then you’ll be all set to have the cleanest home possible. Nothing feels better than a clean and tidy home.

1. Door handles and light switchesDoor handles and light switches are some of the most used yet under-cleaned parts of your home. All it takes is a quick wipe. Image: iStock
2. DishwasherNot self-cleaning then. You need to get out your instruction booklet and clean out all the parts. Image: iStock
3. Under bedsUnless it's a really heavy bed you should move your bed and give it a thorough clean underneath once a month. Image: iStock
4. The top of cabinet doorsMost people have NEVER cleaned these. The tops and bottoms of your kitchen cabinets. They get very cruddy. Image: iStock
5. Lamp shades and light globesDon't try and clean them while they are on because they get hot. Lamp shades and light bulbs accumulate a lot of dust. Image: iStock
6. Throw pillowsSo decorative, yet so dirty. Throw pillows are easy to clean if the covers come off. Just a hand wash will do. Image: iStock
7. AppliancesScreens. Keyboards. And, when it comes to TVs, don't forget to clean behind them. Image: iStock
8. Shower drainsShower drains are normally full of your hair so you should clean them out don't you think? Do all your drains while you're at it. Image: iStock
9. Ceiling fan bladesMost of us remember to dust the bottoms of the fan blades but the tops are always forgotten. Image: iStock
10. BooksPoor, forgotten books. Even if you've made the switch to eBooks you still need to dust them once in a while. Image: iStock
11. Toothbrush holdersMildew can build up at the bottom of your toothbrush holders so easily. Clean inside them out and your toothbrushes will stay clean too. Image: iStock
12. ToastersMost toasters are full of crumbs and they also catch lots of dust. Take the tray out at the bottom for a good clean. Image: iStock
13. Salt and pepper shakersYou're not just shaking out salt and pepper. You are shaking out dust as well. Clean them and then keep them in the food cupboard. Image: iStock
14. Cleaning appliancesWhat about the poor cleaning products and appliances themselves? They do the cleaning but they also need to be cleaned in warm, soapy water. Image: iStock
15. BinsBins are total germ-traps. Emptying them isn't enough, even if you use bin liners. When you can, wash the bins and lids with warm, soapy water and let them dry properly before using them again. Image: iStock
