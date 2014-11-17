Have you heard those 'Halal food funds terrorism' stories? Yes? Read this.

Claims money spent on fees to become Halal-certified go towards funding terrorism are “absolutely wrong”, a business who provides the certification has said.

Fazal Muhammed from the Queensland Halal Certification Service was the one to provide Fleurieu Milk and Yoghurt Company with its Halal label.

The company faced an attack from people who claimed the fee it paid had been channelled into funding terrorism in the Middle East.

It cited negative publicity for a decision to end its $50,000-per-year yoghurt supply deal with airline Emirates.

Mr Muhammed said he charged companies $1,000 per year to be Halal-certified and that money was then spent locally on health and education.

He said the social media attack on Muslims was hurting local communities and local businesses.

“I think they have been misguided, that’s all. This benefits Australia, benefits locally, benefits people here, working here, that are trying to raise their families here and [this attack] is hurting them,” Mr Muhammed said.

“I don’t know where they get that every Muslim is bad … we’re not.

“I can tell you my family has been here for over 150 years and they’ve never had a problem. They’re all upstanding citizens, my kids, my children they are born and bred here, my grandchildren are born and bred here.

“They’ve grown up here, helping locally, local communities. We don’t have time to worry about other people, we just try to raise a family here.”

He said he only certified a handful of companies each year as he was only a domestic certifier and those providing certification to large exporting companies must register with the Australian Quarantine Inspection Service.

Mr Muhammed said the Australian Government was doing the best it could to regulate Halal certifiers.