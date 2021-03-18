Corruption, crime, and a fast-paced story. Why you need to be watching Stan’s City on a Hill.

What do you get when you combine Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kevin Bacon, a hell of a lot of corruption and a fast-paced story? Stan's gritty crime drama, City on a Hill.

The second season of the hit series will drop exclusively on Stan on March 29. In the meantime, you can watch every episode of season one on Stan now.

The series is loosely based on a true story and is a dark cops and robbers drama, where the cops are far worse than the robbers they're supposed to be protecting the public from.

Set in the early 1990s, City on a Hill tells the story of how Boston pulled itself out of a deep pit of corruption, cleaned itself up, and became a shining beacon of law enforcement by the end of the decade. It became a 'city on a hill', the city the rest of the cities in the United States looked up to and tried to emulate.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of City on a Hill. Post continues below.

The series is co-executive produced by Affleck and Damon, so you better believe it is packed with the kind of sarcastic Boston humour, punchy swears and the thick accents we've come to know and love from them over the years. Chuck MacLean is the series creator and a bunch of other native Bostonians were involved in production, giving it a real hometown feel.

The series focuses on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Straight Outta Compton's Aldis Hodge), who is trying to clean up the city's corrupt bureaucracy, and FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon) who wants to keep doing things the old way and who keeps getting reminded that it's "not 1983 anymore".

The pair meet in the first episode of the first season when Rohr tries to call in a favour from Ward, who is new on the job, and Rohr is surprised when he is met with resistance for the first time.

Both men have mysterious backstories. Rohr talks about his mother burning down his childhood home, and Ward unexpectedly lies about his own father molesting him as a child.

They're polar opposites, while Rohr is gleefully floating through life in a cesspit of corruption, Ward is remarkably disciplined and determined not to turn a blind eye to what's really going on in the city of Boston. While they initially butt heads, they eventually team up as an unlikely pair to tackle Boston's insidious culture of corruption and insider crime.

Rohr and Ward form an unlikely duo. Image: Stan.