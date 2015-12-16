We asked 10 of our favourite women what they want for Christmas.

If you need inspiration for Christmas, we have just the women to give it to you. World peace, anyone?

Tanya Plibersek MP

“Peace and love. Whatever the kids make me, and Grapefruit Jo Malone perfume from my husband.”

Tanya Plibersek is the Federal Member for the seat of Sydney and Deputy Leader Of The Opposition.

Rebecca Sparrow

“Happy children who are also grateful and have a sense of how truly fortunate they are. Also a new Mac. SANTA? ARE YOU LISTENING?”

Rebecca Sparrow is a writer and the author of Ask Me Anything, a book where she answers the questions posed to her by hundreds of teenage girls.

Nikki Gemmell



“A safe. Not for anything I own, but to hide every single screen that is used by a child in this house. I am deadly serious and have already requested Santa for it. Just like the ones in hotel rooms. I can’t wait for the wails of despair from all the kids. But it means I will have finally, conclusively, won the endless and depleting Battle of the Screens that rages often in these parts. And I am sick of taking the screens away from bowed little heads, hiding the blasted things in my secret hiding spots, then promptly forgetting where those secret hiding spots are.

“This sometimes means that when I return home from a night out with the Chap, the house displays disturbing signs of a ransacking (which means: four little monkeys have scrabbled through drawers and cupboards and even – eeeeek! – mum’s terrifying underwear drawer, in an attempt to locate the hidden electronic booty.) So I firmly believe that a safe that snugly, securely holds all their wretched tablets and phones will solve all my problems, and bring serenity back to my life.”

Nikki is an author and columnist for The Australian. Her latest novel is Coco Banjo and the Super Wow Surprise, a children’s book, out in January.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young

“World Peace… or, failing that, a nice bottle of red would be great.”

Sarah Hanson-Young is an Australian Greens Senator from South Australia.