Get your Christmas shopping sorted. (Without leaving the house).

Christmas shopping is not for the faint-hearted. It takes commando precision. It takes the organisation of a Navy Seal. It takes meticulous planning and efficiency so that the following mission objectives can be achieved:

– All gifts purchased

– Money left in the bank

– General happiness from recipients on the day

– A couple of treats for you, purchased with money saved

Christmas cheer

I’ve found the best websites for Christmas shopping are:

1. eBay.com.

eBay is equally awesome if you know exactly what to buy, or you have no idea at all and just want to get some ideas. The world of eBay has saved me thousands of dollars over the years, and given me millions of gift ideas.

For Christmas shopping so far I have searched for ‘iPods’, ‘Fisher Price’ and ‘Pedometer’ and I am now feeling pretty inspired.

2. Apple Store.

Apple is really competitive and they tend to have really great prices for brand new devices, so I ended up here looking for the kid’s iPods and found some great deals. Plus, they have such an incredible range of accessories.

This is a great site when you are shopping for people who are difficult to buy for because the accessories on offer are absolutely amazing and it’s reassuring to get them from Apple itself.

3. Groupon.

I’ve only recently become a Groupon devotee and I am slightly obsessed with all the discount vouchers you can purchase. I found discount vouchers for Toys‘R‘Us which I can either use to buy Christmas gifts or give AS Christmas gifts – how perfect is that?

Groupon is a perfect first step before you visit any site because you never know what deals they have and how much you can save.

4. Hello Kitty World.

My daughter’s name is Caterina which we shortened to Cat and then transformed into Kitty Cat, which means she has decided that Hello Kitty products are the best things in the entire world, (and which also makes her easy to buy for).