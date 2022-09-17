In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen lost her son, Jack. Her miscarriage was actually a life-saving abortion.

Chrissy Teigen has shared new details about the loss of her son Jack.

Speaking at the Propper Daley's 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit on Thursday, Teigen, 36, opened up about her 2020 miscarriage, and explained how it was actually an abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," Teigen said per Entertainment Tonight.

In the past, when speaking about losing her son, the cookbook author labelled it a pregnancy loss, though at Thursday's event she clarified that only recently she realised it was a life-saving abortion.

"Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion," she said. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen explained that it was her husband, John Legend, who first acknowledged what had happened following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way," Teigen recalled.

"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Teigen and Legend, 43, who share daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, are currently expecting another baby.