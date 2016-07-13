Chrissie Swan went on The Project panel. After the show she realised her mistake.

You wouldn’t know if she didn’t point it out. But Chrissie Swan made a sweet error getting dressed for her appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of The Project.

The radio presenter appeared immaculately dressed in a white blouse, a red jumper and glamorous yet subtle makeup. But something rang all too familiar.

She appeared dressed in the colours of her old school’s summer uniform.

A photo posted by Chrissie Swan (@chrissieswan) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

Swan attended the Sacré Cœur school in Melbourne.

Swan said the only thing her outfit was missing was her Student Representative Council badge.

“Did @theprojecttv tonight SERIOUSLY looking like I was dressed in my old school summer uniform and school jumper. Just missing the ‘SRC REP’ badge!”

Users commented on the picture with either recognition of her school or a good guess.

“Before even reading your post I saw the pic and thought it was the old uniform,” one user said.