Chrissie Swan bought herself a $20 clip-on fringe and the results are... impressive.

Have you seen the ads for slightly wacky products that pop up on your Facebook feed? You know the ones, like the phone case with your last Google image search or the glitter hot pants that will definitely itch.

For Chrissie Swan, it was a clip-on fringe and instead of scrolling past, she clicked and ordered.

The result? Impressive.

I bought a $20 clip in fringe off a Facebook ad and it has transformed me into a hip music journo from 1996. A post shared by Chrissie Swan (@chrissieswan) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

“I bought a $20 clip in fringe off a Facebook ad and it has transformed me into a hip music journo from 1996,” she captioned the fringe-filled selfie.

The Zooey Deschanel comparisons were almost immediate.

“Makes you look 10 years younger,” commented one follower, while another added “You need to be their spokesperson/model. Totally rocking it.”