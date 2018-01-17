'No matter what I do, I will never stop being asked about Chris Hemsworth.'

Every so often someone will say to me: ‘I found out something fun about you!’

I instantly know what they are talking about. I don’t even have a moment of panic where all those stories from my misspent youth come rushing back to me. I know exactly what they are talking about.

My heart doesn’t sink, but there is definitely a sigh. Then, almost automatically, I get this feeling like someone is standing behind me. I can feel a presence. It’s a mix of extroverted energy, Nordic good looks and determination.

The ‘fun thing’ they have found out, is also the best thing the internet knows about me. I was Chris Hemsworth’s dance partner on Dancing with the Stars.

I take a deep breath and launch into the spiel…

‘Yes, I was his partner on DWTS… 10 years ago. He’s lovely. He wasn’t a very good dancer… Very tall. 6’ 3”. We came 6th. No, that’s Liam. Yep…Thor, YEP! I’ve never been to his house in Byron Bay. No, we don’t keep in touch.…’

I try not to make it the most interesting thing about me but it always comes up. I’d have thought by now it would be old news. It’s been over 10 years! But Hemsy’s career, profile and public adoration continues to grow. I’m constantly tagged in social media posts of him, usually shirtless.

Then, the next day, there is a news story about said shirtless picture breaking the internet (how does that make the news..?!). I’m not exaggerating when I say his name is mentioned to me daily.

People ask me strange questions about him and they all want to know if I’ve met Miley Cyrus. Unfortunately, I have not (sigh, again).

I do secretly enjoy the attention that it brings me, however, it does make me quite aware of my own bad life choices and lack of success.