You might applaud the response to Chris Evans' nude photo. But don't forget what happened in 2019.

On Saturday, Avengers actor Chris Evans accidentally shared a nude photograph of himself to his 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

After uploading vision of himself playing charades, the video - which was a screen recording - ended and hovered on his camera roll briefly, where a black-and-white photo of a penis was spotted alongside a meme that read "Guard That P*ssy."

Evans' quickly deleted the post, but not before it was screenshotted and shared across the internet. However, over the last six days, Evans' fans have rallied behind him with the goal to "cleanse" Twitter feeds of the nude picture, by uploading photos of him and his dog instead.

They've cited his right to privacy and say sharing the photo might exacerbate his anxiety and depression.

"Please delete. Don't share. It was a mistake," reads one tweet.

please respect chris evans privacy, he suffers from anxiety and spreading the pictures only make things worse. please delete & don’t share! he deserves privacy. it was a mistake. anyways here’s a picture of chris evans looking cute with a dog pic.twitter.com/tUjCfG1zU1 — 𝐛𝐭 (@aotdts) September 13, 2020