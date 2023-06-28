Convicted murderer Chris Dawson has been found guilty of unlawful carnal knowledge.

District Court of NSW judge Sarah Huggett on Wednesday convicted Dawson of carnal knowledge as a teacher of a girl aged over 10 and under 17.

Carnal knowledge is a historic charge relating to sexual intercourse with a minor.

The now 74-year-old, who was convicted of murder in 2022, had pleaded not guilty.

Dawson's judge-alone trial was told he groomed the 16-year-old student in his sports class, who had a troubled home life and turned to him for support.

The prosecution said Dawson engaged in sexual activity with the student identified only as 'AB' between July and December 1980, while she was aged 16 and attending the school where he worked on Sydney's northern beaches.

Dawson does not deny having sex with AB, but his lawyer argued the alleged sexual activity began in 1981, after she had turned 17 and was no longer his student.

Earlier in the trial, AB said Dawson first became interested in her after he found a topless photo of her taken at a picnic when she was 15.

Detective Sergeant Laura Beacroft - who led Strike Force Southwood investigations into sexual abuse of students at northern beaches high schools - told the court the Department of Education did not uncover any records of complaints filed against Dawson while he was employed at Cromer High School between 1979 and 1983.