Because a man doing the vaccum-cleaning is a bigger turn-on than the powerhead on my Dyson…

The author of this post is known to Mamamia, but for reasons that may become obvious, she has chosen to remain anonymous.

Oh my God, it was hot. And wet. I was biting my lip trying to stop from crying out. He finished and a feeling of ecstasy washed over me.

He’d just done the dishes.

And my pants were around my ankles faster than he could say “got anything clothes that need washing too?”

It was choreplay. And it’s a legitimate form of foreplay.

Choreplay is the idea that you can get a man to do more around the house by gifting him a little sugar in the bedroom. It’s upsetting lots of feminists. “Oh it’s such a TIRED old stereotype about incentive cleaning for men” they wail. “Why can’t a man just clean without expecting a BJ at the end of it?”

HOLD UP ladies. Have you SEEN a man vaccum a floor? Wait until you do. Because it’s a bigger turn on than the powerhead on my Dyson. Because there’s fifty shades of grey dust under my couch and I’m sexily biting my lip with the anticipation of it being sucked up.

It’s no wonder it’s such a turn on. Women are still doing the majority of housework. Which is pretty crap, considering the massive benefits of both partners doing it.

Research has shown that when you have a partner who shoulders their share of the chores, then you’re happier, have fewer conflicts, you’re less likely to divorce. Another, different study shows couples that spend more equal hours in housework and paid work are having more frequent sex.

Well, this is one way to make sure dad is doing chores around the home.

When you hop into bed at night you don’t feel so used up by domestic drudgery. And all those factors point favourably to some sweet sweet poonani.

Sex isn’t a bargaining chip in this house and nor should it be. My boyfriend came house-trained. That is a horrible term for either a dog that doesn’t piss inside, or a decent human being that pulls their weight around the house. He knows his chores aren’t an added bonus for me, the hapless woman, but that it’s just part of a respectful domestic relationship. Hooray!