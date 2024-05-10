OPINION: Keeping your surname after marriage is only feminist if your child gets your last name too.

But while most of us will know of women who have kept their surname, how many of those women share their surname with their own children? The likely answer is not many, if any.

"I think to most people it's just not even a possibility," says Natalie. "I know people who are fairly liberal in their beliefs, but when I've asked them why they gave the kids the man's name, especially when they're not even married themselves, the only response they have is 'It's just what you do, isn't it?'. It makes me a bit sad that they don't have a better reason than that."

So, when Natalie became pregnant, she wanted to do things a little bit differently, and promptly told her husband she’d like to give their baby her surname. Initially, he was taken aback.

"But he quickly came around once he had heard my reasons, and he respected that I felt passionately about it.

"I explained to him the historical significance of my family name and the fact that we didn't have many boys left to continue on the family name. We have researched my ancestry and we are literally related to every Lasance in the world. It's completely unique to our family. Whereas my husband's last name is very common. Having one more would just be a drop in the ocean."

Natalie believes there shouldn’t be a 'default' setting when it comes to surnames, but rather a discussion and mutual decision.

"It should be a discussion where each family decides what works best for them. I just think people should acknowledge and fight against the patriarchal biases that overlay these decisions. I think it's pretty cool to give mothers more respect and a higher status than what society currently gives them."