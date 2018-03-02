No dairy? No gluten? No egg? A nutritionist on the chocolate alternatives you can eat.

Have you ever gone for “just a few squares” of your favourite chocolate block, and then next minute you’re left with an empty wrapper and a few crumbs? As adults, we can be guilty of indulging every now and then. But what about our kids?

It’s a common misconception that swiping that chocolate out of your child’s hand is the best way to keep them healthy. But put simply, if you make the right choccy-choices you can ditch the guilt for both you and your little ones too.

The health benefits of dark chocolate can’t be denied, with an increasing number of studies pointing to rich concentrations of beneficial antioxidants and polyphenol.

Yep, by opting for a good quality dark chocolate, you’re making a more nutritious choice than other chocolates (not to mention lollies!). But don’t be misled – this only applies to authentic dark chocolate with a high concentration of cacao seeds.

Come with me to the dark side and I’ll explain…

Health benefits of dark chocolate.

1. It makes kids happy! The phenylethylamine in chocolate tells your child’s brain to release feel-good endorphins, which is why they (and we) often crave some when they’re feeling tired or even a little down.

2. Due to its high concentration of antioxidants, dark chocolate has anti-inflammatory properties and can protect the body from the damaging effects of toxins we both eat and absorb from our environment.

3. It’s loaded with good stuff. Copper, iron, magnesium for energy, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, selenium to boost immunity and even zinc can all be found in a dark chocolate. Who knew?!

4. A good quality dark chocolate can help improve circulation, reduce high blood pressure, and help prevent white blood cells clogging up artery walls. It can also help guard against cardiovascular disease by reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.