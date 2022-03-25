The children of the floods, the lost years and the stories we're not being told.

I live in the flood zone. Our region has just experienced a massive trauma.

In one night, thousands of people in our community lost everything they have worked for, all that was precious.

Their personal possessions lie heaped giant piles outside what used to be their safe place, what used to be their home.

Their loss is raw and it’s very public. It’s a visceral experience to be witness to this profound grief, in the stinking graveyard of ruined possessions, of what was once precious.

In one pile of rubble, I saw a kid’s beloved teddy bear soaked through with mud.

The teddy that a child clutched at bedtime, that provided soft comfort, was gone. It hit me in an instant, we have been talking about our loss as adults, but our kids have been hurt too.

I want to talk about the children. About what they have lost.

My home was not impacted by floodwaters. But my child has been hurt by this too.

Ivy is in her first year at high school at Trinity Catholic College in Lismore. She had been there for one month and was so excited about all the opportunities her new school offered.

Her school got smashed. Floodwaters went through two storeys – up to the roof.

