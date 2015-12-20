By: Kirsty Nancarrow

About 200 people have turned out at a community event in memory of eight children who were killed in a Cairns home in far north Queensland a year ago.

The bodies of the four girls and four boys, aged between two and 14, were discovered in a house on Murray Street at Manoora, less than a week before Christmas last year.

The mother of seven of the children and aunt to the eighth, Raina Thaiday, was charged with their murders.

The matter is due to return to court mid next year.

Cairns pastor James Gela from the Keriba Yadyl Torres Strait Islander Corporation has been helping the families through their ordeal.

He said while it was not in keeping with traditional custom, they decided to put on a public event on Saturday as a one-off remembrance day.

The day is titled Serer Ge Buai Giz – Au Esoau Kemer Kemer Uteb Narid which, translated is “Celebrating Family — Thanking The Wider Community”.

“Twelve months on, it’s a positive gesture and part of that healing process,” he said.

“The families can’t really thank the community enough for the support they’ve been giving.