The parents of this 3-year-old are changing his name to 'Popcorn' as he won't answer to anything else.

We’ve got Saint.

We all know Apple.

There is Elsie Otter and Titan, Bear and Bhondi.

But it’s not just famous parents giving their kids a name to stand out in the crowd.

It seems us regular folk do too. There are kids named Cheese and Anise, Cashew, Chardonnay and Sultana.

And now there is a cute little fella from Wales who is about to get the delightful moniker “Popcorn.”

Isn’t he a cutie?

Tot to have his name legally changed to POPCORN after refusing to respond to anything else https://t.co/TEdcBYKI54 pic.twitter.com/dhr5pChwbW — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 20, 2015

The little bloke’s name is already Diesel but for three years his Mum and Dad have called him ‘Popcorn’ and they have decided to make it official and change his name by deed poll.

Hazel Williams and Huw Roberts from Wales told Walesonline that Diesel never really felt right.

“He was a bit of a fighter during Hazel’s pregnancy, and the kicks in the womb were like the popping that happens when you put the corn in the saucepan. It’s stuck ever since that day.” Huw said.

The whole family, including big sisters Paige, 14, and Tyler, 16 call him by the popular cinema snack.

“We’ve always called him Popcorn, it started of as a nickname but now he won’t answer to anything else,” said Popcorn’s mum Hazel.

“We love the name, it’s fun and all of our friends call him it and like it too.

“There are a few people in the family who don’t really agree with it.”

After the family went public with their proposed name change there has been fierce debate online about whether it’s a proper name for a fine young citizen of the UK to grow up with.