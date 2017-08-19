ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Trump has fired his chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

President Donald Trump has fired Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist in the latest high-level White House shake-up, removing a powerful and controversial figure known for far-right political views.

Bannon was a force behind some of Trump’s most contentious policies, including a travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority nations, and has fought with more moderate factions inside a White House riven with rivalries and back-stabbing.

Bannon’s ousting comes as the president is increasingly isolated after his comments following white supremacist violence in Charlottesville last Saturday.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

“We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

A champion of economic nationalism, Bannon, 63, is a former US Navy officer, Goldman Sachs investment banker and Hollywood movie producer.

Its the latest in a series of upheavals in the White House, which has seen former chief of staff Reince Priebus replaced with retired General John Kelly.

Trump then sacked communications chief Anthony Scaramucci just 10 days after his hiring prompted Sean Spicer to abruptly resign as press secretary.

Kelly had been evaluating Bannon's role within the White House.

"They gave him an opportunity to step down knowing that he was going to be forced to," a source said.