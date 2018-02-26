HOLY CHEESES: There's now an Easter egg made entirely of cheese.

We’ve got very good news for all the cheese fans out there.

Some very clever cheese-lover has gone and created a cheese Easter egg – nay – a cheese platter Easter egg.

Let me break it down for you.

This glorious creation is called a Cheester Egg.

The egg is made up of mostly of blue-veined cheese (where the chocolate would normally be).

Inside said egg are mini oatcake crackers and sticky caramelised onion chutney to, you know, complete your lil’ cheese platter.

It’s, without a doubt, a cheese fanatic’s dream.

Sadly, the Cheester Egg is only available in the UK at the moment, but I’m sure if we all took to the streets with some cheese-themed protest signs, the cheesy-good egg will eventually make its way to Australia.

“What do we want? Cheester Eggs! When do we want them? Now!”