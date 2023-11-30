ASK HOLLY: My daughter's fiancé 'cheated' on his buck's night. Should she call it off?

Welcome to Mamamia's new advice column, DON'T FREAK OUT, where Holly Wainwright solves your most personal and problematic dilemmas with her sage wisdom. If you have a drama you need solved, email us at helpme@mamamia.com.au — you can be anonymous of course because otherwise, awks.

WARNING, friends, this question is a little explicit. If your pearls clutch over some frank language and lewd acts… you know what to do.

Dear Holly,

My eldest daughter will be getting married soon and this weekend was her fiance's buck's party.

On Friday night after an afternoon of golf, drinking and I'm assuming drugs as well, his mates organised a stripper for him at the accommodation they had booked. He says he was in bed and they dragged him out to be a part of it, which he reluctantly did. During the stripper’s act she laid him down, straddled him, (she was naked of course) got him to hold a dildo which she was penetrated with. She then tried putting the dildo in his mouth which he says he pushed away.

My daughter had a feeling something was up as she hadn't heard from him all Friday night or Saturday morning. He knew she was uneasy about there being a stripper involved in the weekend (the mates had given them the heads up) and she thought he would have at least messaged to reassure her all was ok.

On Saturday she made contact with him to find out what was going on. That was when he told her about it. He was quite abrupt about it, saying he was drunk and that his mates egged him on, what was he supposed to do?

Since then my daughter has spiralled ... she feels hurt and betrayed and constitutes the act as cheating. That he penetrated another woman, even if it was a dildo, is that cheating? I guess there's no rules about what is and what's not cheating, but her feelings need to be validated.