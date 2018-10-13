"The real reason I can't ever trust my husband."

I often see photos on Facebook of Mr Wednesday and his lovely wife (who actually happens to look a lot like Jennifer Aniston, come to think of it). They have two kids and appear to be completely in love. But as I look at their happy couple photos, I can’t help but wonder if she knows about those Wednesday night text messages, the ones he sent me that said he would do anything to sleep with me.

I board the train and take a seat. I look across the carriage and get a blast from the past. It’s Mr Tattoos. He looks much the same as he did when I knew him nine years ago – tall, chocolate-brown eyes, sleeves of tattoos covering his muscly arms – but with the exception of a slightly receding hairline now. Mr Tattoos pretends not to see me. I do the same while remembering what unfolded between us.

When I first met Mr Tattoos there was an instant connection between us, but because I knew he was in a long-term relationship, I kept my distance (I’d learned a thing or two about guilt from my conduct with Mr Wednesday). After months of suppressed sexual tension, Mr Tattoos pulled me aside and said he’d broken up with his girlfriend. I then spent the next two months with him, blissfully enjoying what I thought was the beginnings of a new and wonderful relationship. Boy did I feel like an idiot when I found out from some mutual friends that his girlfriend was actually overseas for a family holiday, and that Mr Tattoos was still very much in a relationship with said girlfriend.

Now, I watch him get off the train, where that very same girlfriend is waiting for him with a stroller parked beside her, and I can’t help but wonder if she knows about those two months when her boyfriend pretended he was single so he could get in my pants?

Then there’s the guy from my old job, the one I thought of as a friendly colleague, who I’m going to call Mr Opportunistic. Mr Opportunistic and I had a lot in common; our job, work friends, and interests. We spoke most days on lunch breaks and knew the same circle of people. He was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, so I assumed his interest in me was simply a workplace friendship. I’d always thought about him in a platonic way and figured he felt the same. But one night I found out I’d been wrong about that assumption.

I’d had a crummy week at work, so Mr Opportunistic took me out for dinner and bought me several drinks. I’m a lightweight when it comes to alcohol, so by the time dinner was over I was a tad dizzy. Exercising chivalry, he escorted me home and made sure I got into bed okay. The next morning, I woke up with a splitting headache and Mr Opportunistic’s hand stroking my backside. I remember getting in the shower and thinking, shit, shit, shit, as the memories from last night’s impromptu encounter came flooding back to me. When I got out of the shower, I found him sitting on my bed, his phone in his hand. Smiling up at me, he said, ‘It’s okay, I just broke up with Jade. Told her we need some time to be by ourselves and find out who we are.’ Of course he didn’t tell his girlfriend that he needed time to himself after shagging someone else last night. I stopped talking to Mr Opportunistic, and he was back with his high-school sweetheart within two weeks.