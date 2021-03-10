The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday March 11.

Half-price flights in $1.2b tourism rescue.

Half-price return flights to more than a dozen regional tourism destinations will be offered across Australia to save two ailing industries.

The Morrison government will on Thursday unveil its $1.2 billion tourism and aviation rescue package designed to ease the pain when JobKeeper wage subsidies end this month.

An estimated 800,000 government-subsidised tickets will be offered over the scheme's duration which includes the Easter and winter school holidays.

Return flights to eligible locations will receive a 50 per cent discount between April 1 and July 31.

Initially, the government has listed Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays and Mackay region including Proserpine and Hamilton Island and the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

Lasseter and Alice Springs in the NT, the Tasmanian towns of Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome in WA, Avalon near Melbourne, Merimbula in NSW and SA's Kangaroo Island are also included.

Meghan formally complains to ITV over Piers Morgan.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, formally complained to UK broadcaster ITV about Piers Morgan before the Good Morning Britain co-host quit the show, the PA news agency understands.

Morgan left the breakfast show after an on-air row with a colleague who criticised him for "continuing to trash" the duchess after earlier this week saying he "didn't believe a word" of Meghan and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.