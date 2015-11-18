“I’m here to admit that I am in fact HIV positive.”

Hollywood mega-star Charlie Sheen has confirmed he is HIV positive, days after rumours of the diagnosis began to circulate.

Sheen, 50, confirmed the diagnosis in a sit-down interview with Matt Lauer of US morning show Today on Tuesday morning New York time.

Appearing live, Sheen told Lauer he was diagnosed with the condition four years ago after suffering a series of debilitating “cluster headaches and migraines.”

He also claimed he was going public with his diagnosis after paying “millions” of dollars in extortion payments to individuals who threatened to reveal his HIV positive status to the media.

Sheen reveals his diagnosis.



Here are the main revelations from the show:

On whether his sexual partners knew of his status:

The actor insisted he had disclosed his condition to all partners — with “no exceptions” — before any kind of sexual activity since receiving his diagnosis.

“I always led with condoms and honesty when it came to my condition,” he claimed.

The Apocalypse Now actor said he had had unprotected sex with two people since his diagnosis, but that “the two people that I did that with were under the care of my doctor and they were completely warned ahead of time.”

When asked about the possibility of partners contracting the virus, Sheen said that was “impossible. Impossible.”

Sheen, who has been romantically linked to a string of actresses, said on the show that his ex-wives Denise Richards, Donna Peele and Brooke Mueller are aware of his diagnosis.

The actor also dismissed recent tabloid articles that suggested he had intentionally been spreading the virus to partners as “garbage”.