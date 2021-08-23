"The house was haunted." Emily Hampshire on filming Stan's terrifying new series Chapelwaite.

For the past five years, the world has known Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the cynical flannel-wearing clerk at the Rosebud Motel in Schitt's Creek.

Now, after the much-loved series wrapped up in 2020, Hampshire has pivoted to a character that couldn't be any more different.

The Canadian actress is starring in Stan's Chapelwaite, a new series set in 1850s Maine, which is based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot.

Watch the trailer for Chapelwaite on Stan below. Post continues after video.

"I do have to give credit to my agent, who has been my agent since I was a kid actor," Hampshire told Mamamia.

"When Schitt’s Creek ended, we were looking for what my next project would be and my agent was like, 'I want you out of those plaids, out of those baggy jeans, and back in a corset.' So that was her wish, and she got it."

The script for Chapelwaite landed on Hampshire's desk at an interesting time.

"When the script came to me, I had just sold my own show that I’m a writer on for the first time and I was reading this Stephen King book called On Writing," she said.

"So I was reading that when I got this script to play Rebecca Morgan, a writer, in a Stephen King adaptation. It was kind of like the universe was hammering me over the head like, 'You need to do this'."

The new 10-episode Stan series follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), a sea captain who relocates his three children to the family's ancestral home in the small town of Preacher's Corners after his wife dies at sea.

After moving back to the seemingly sleepy town in Maine, Boone is forced to confront the secrets of his family's dark history as things quickly go awry in the family's spooky home.

Emily Hampshire appears in the horror series as Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who returns home to Preacher's Corners from Mount Holyoke College to work on her first story for the Atlantic Magazine.

Emily Hampshire as Rebecca Morgan in Chapelwaite. Image: Stan. After learning that the Boone family have moved in at Chapelwaite, Morgan applies to work for the family as their governess in order to secretly write about their sordid past.