The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 8.

Vic cops contract COVID-19 after protests.

A Victorian police officer is in a serious condition in hospital with COVID-19 after working at anti-vaccine protests in Melbourne.

Police Association of Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt has confirmed two officers from an inner-north west Melbourne police station have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said one of the officers was transferred to hospital early Thursday morning after his condition deteriorated.

"The officer in hospital is receiving support to breath, I'm unsure of further treatment but clearly it's serious enough to warrant hospitalisation," Mr Gatt told reporters on Thursday.

"At least one of the members that has tested positive has been active in terms of working operationally at protest activity, I'm not sure which of the demonstrations.

"It highlights the risk our members face in this pandemic, and heightens the need for us to make sure they're protected at work."

Hundreds of people gathered in Melbourne CBD a fortnight ago to protest against mandatory vaccinations in the construction industry.

The construction union believes at least seven infections had been recorded among people who attended CFMEU headquarters for a rally on September 20.

Premier Daniel Andrews said daily cases were "higher than we'd like them to be" and urged Melburnians and regional residents in lockdown to follow the rules for a couple more weeks.

He has no plans to alter Victoria's roadmap out of lockdown, despite newly installed NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet accelerating his state's reopening after it reached the 70 per cent double-dose milestone on Wednesday.