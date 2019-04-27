You're about to become obsessed with Chambers, Netflix's new supernatural thriller.

Netflix’s latest series Chambers, is here to give you a good fright in the comfort of your living room.

The 10-episode season has just landed on Netflix and it follows a Navajo girl named Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose) who narrowly survives an unexpected heart attack thanks to a heart transplant from Rebecca “Becky” LeFevre (Lilliya Scarlett Reid), a recently deceased teenager from a nearby town.

However, as Sasha recovers from her near-fatal attack, she notices that something is different.

The trailer is downright terrifying. Watch it at your own peril.

Video by Netflix

Sasha begins to see flashes of Becky’s face and starts having visions of foreign and odd scenes that she can’t explain.

The 17-year-old also gradually gets closer to Becky’s parents, Nancy and Ben (played by Uma Thurman and Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn), and they seem undeniably odd.

Nancy and Ben are part of a cult-like, new age spiritual club called the Annex Foundation and are very insistent on being in Sasha’s life, from paying for her to attend Becky’s private school, to giving her their dead daughter’s old car.

Without going into spoilers (we would never), a lot more drama and intrigue unfolds during Chamber’s 10-episode run, as Sasha and Becky’s lives become inextricably linked.