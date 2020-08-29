"He died in his home, with his wife and family." Actor Chadwick Boseman dies aged 43.

Actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away. He was 43 years old.

The Black Panther actor died at home with his wife and family by his side after his four-year battle with colon cancer, his team wrote on Instagram today.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," they wrote.

⁣"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

⁣"﻿A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

⁣"It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

⁣"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," they concluded.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

