Stalked and murdered. Celeste's killer will eventually walk free from jail.





This post discusses violence against women.

Aggie Di Mauro is heartbroken. Heartbroken that the man who brutally murdered her daughter, Celeste Manno, has been shown a level of mercy her daughter was denied.

She’s also angry. Furious with a justice system that will ultimately see her daughter’s killer released from jail.

On Thursday afternoon, the Supreme Court sentenced Luay Sako to 36 years in prison. He has already served three of those, and will be eligible for parole after 30 years. At that time, he'll be 65-years-old. Celeste was just 23 when he killed her.

"It's unbelievable that the court decided to show him mercy, even when he showed Celeste none," Aggie said following the court proceeding.

Watch: Can I Tell You A Secret - Trailer - Netflix. Post continues after the video.



Video via Netflix.

Sako brutally murdered Celeste more than three years ago now, following a months-long campaign of stalking, encompassing incessant text messaging that increased in both frequency and intensity as time went on.

Aside from a brief interaction following his short stint working at the same call centre as her, Sako was essentially a stranger to Celeste. A stranger who had become dangerously obsessed with her.