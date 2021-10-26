Celeste Barber's stand-up tour is coming, and we’ve never deserved a laugh more.﻿

After nearly two years of pandemic life, the whole world is in need of a darn good laugh.

Thankfully, Celeste Barber’s upcoming live tour Fine, Thanks kicks off in May 2022, will be exactly the remedy we need to fix our collective post-pandemic blues.

“We’ve all spent way too long sitting around and staring at the wall,” Celeste laughed when speaking to Mamamia.

“I need to get out and run amok! Also, there has been a lot of interesting stuff going on that we need to talk about. From some pretty heavy health stuff to the fact that Instagram influencers now think they are smarter than scientists – there’s a lot to unpack and it is going to be fun!”

Celeste admits during lockdown she was actually not that good at sitting still.

“I am just not one of those people who can sit on the couch all day and binge television,” she admits.

“We did watch Tiger King, but that was a pretty terrifying show.

“Thank god for [TV show] Ted Lasso this year which was really delicious. I loved how the two main female characters Rebecca and Keeley were just mates – no question.”

Television aside, the last two years of COVID updates with the (not so) occasional lockdown has given Celeste a renewed interest in exercise.

“I have to move my body every day or my anxiety goes through the roof. It might just be a five kilometre flat round trip to the beach and back, but depending on how I’m feeling I might throw in some stairs for fun.

“If it gets to the end of the day and I haven’t had my walk, I feel it! There’s no doubt it has helped my mental health, whether I do a peaceful first thing in the morning walk or dance-walk to Beyoncé in the arvo, it’s all good!”