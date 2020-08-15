'The celebrity I once dated asked me out again. He knows I'm not single.'

To jump right in, I dated a famous actor several years ago. While we weren’t exclusive or in anything more than a casual relationship, we were in each other’s lives for about two years.

I flew to new places, had amazing conversations and date nights, met other celebrities, and overall enjoyed my time with him.

I was young, dazed by the rich and famous, and game for pretty much anything at that point, so I frequently painted him in the best light possible, even when he didn’t deserve it.

Truthfully, he wasn’t very nice to me. When he ignored me, I’d look past it. When he invited another girl into our bed, I said yes even though I didn’t want to. When he partied hard, I worried about his health but said nothing for fear of upsetting him. When I was his second, third, or fourth option, I considered myself lucky. Again, I was young and insecure, dazed and confused, if you will.

Oh, how I’ve grown.

My famous friend and I lost touch when I started dating someone else, and I ended up falling in love with this person.

The decision for me to cut contact with my 'ex' was easy — my new boyfriend and I were basking in a different level of happiness and I would not mess it up. I had someone in my life who treated me with real, genuine, appreciation. I was happy, and I still am. We’ve been together for over five years.

My famous friend was nonchalant about me ending communication with him, which only confirmed that I had made the healthiest choice.

I didn’t hear from him for a few years until this week. He messaged me out of the blue, asking how I was. I looked at the message, rolled my eyes, and deleted it.

After so many years of replaying what our relationship actually looked like, I didn’t have the fondest memories of our time together. And it was safe to say I was probably not the only girl he was messaging randomly that day.

A few days later, he messaged me again, asking why I didn’t reply. I looked at the message and deleted it without hesitation.

This whole thing was probably an ego-boost for him, just to see if I’d reply after all these years. I wouldn’t give him the satisfaction. In fact, I let my boyfriend know that he had messaged me.

My boyfriend, a respectful and kind man, told me he knew I’d handle it appropriately. He didn’t ask any further questions, like what my famous friend wanted, or if we had talked recently. Our relationship is founded on trust, and the rarity of that isn’t lost on us. This means I had no intention of replying to my ex-fling.