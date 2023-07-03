'We have a shared history'. 7 celebrities who married their teenage sweethearts.

There's nothing cuter than people who marry their high school sweethearts.

While celebrities have developed a reputation for not exactly having the longest lasting marriages (Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, we're looking at you), there are some couples that have proven love can stand the test of time.

It doesn't happen too often that high school sweethearts last for long, but it seems that even under the limelight, there are still some Hollywood marriages that have made it work.

Just ask any of these seven A-listers who went on to marry their teenage sweethearts.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, 2023. Image: Getty.