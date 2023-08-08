Are the celebrities ok? In short, no.

There's something in the water in Hollywood, and the celebrities are not ok, ok?

In case you haven't noticed, famous couples are splitting up left, right and centre. They're calling it The Great Dumping, The Single Renaissance, The Summer of Splits (I just came up with that last one but watch it take off).

The breakups began in March 2023, with the reality TV cheating affair which surpassed viewers of the Succession finale. Then came Reese Witherspoon's 'authentic' divorce and Kevin Costner's messy one.

Sofia Vergara separated from her Magic Man, Canada's First Couple called it quits, Sophia Bush is ending her marriage, Natalie Portman might be, and Mr Big has admitted to cheating. Phew!

To keep up to date, here's a running tally of all the relationship drama that's happened in Hollywood in 2023.

August 2023: Chris Noth and Tara Wilson.

Two years after numerous sexual assault accusations, Chris Noth has admitted to cheating in a new interview - but insists the relationships were consensual.

"I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told USA Today. "What it isn’t is a crime."

Mr Big has been married to Canadian model and actress Tara Wilson since 2012, after dating for a decade. They have two sons.

"You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun," the SATC actor added.

"You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

August 2023: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman and her husband, French dancer Benjamin Millepied have reportedly separated after 11 years of marriage, following news he had an affair.

A source told US Weekly that since then, "they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs".

August 2023: Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes.

Sophia Bush filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months in early August 2023.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source told PEOPLE. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

Bush has already changed her surname back on Instagram — instead of Sophia Bush Hughes — and she's also deleted any remnants of Hughes from her page.

August 2023: Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Also in early August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he and his wife Sophie Grégoire are separating after 18 years together.

The couple shared the news in a statement on Instagram, saying how they made the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations".

The couple have three children together.

July 2023: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced in mid-May that they are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

In a statement to Page Six, the pair said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

July 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

The same day that news broke, reports came out about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

The couple, who married in 2021, have been separated since January and are planning to divorce, according to sources, but have remained amicable.

"They came to the decision together," a source told Page Six. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Since then, there have been reports that Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who has since separated from his wife.

July 2023: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef.

After six years of marriage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in July.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they said in their statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

They have two children under five together; Martin also has two twin boys.

May 2023: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reportedly separated in May after 27 years of marriage.

People magazine confirmed the news, with a 'close source' telling the publication that the couple remains amicable.

The reality TV star has since confirmed the couple have had a difficult year but are not divorcing.

They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 together, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

May 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin.

Internet boyfriend Jeremy Allen White and his high school sweetheart Addison Timlin separated in May after three years of marriage. They share daughters Ezer, four, and Dolores, two.

The split came as a surprise to many as it was just four months after his Golden Globes acceptance speech included a gushing tribute to her.

"I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said while accepting the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award.

May 2023: Christiane Baumgartner and Kevin Costner.

Christiane Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's wife of 18 years, filed for divorce on May 2, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, a month after they separated.

The couple's divorce settlement has become messy in the months since, with Baumgartner requesting permission to remove pots, pans, a dog bed and a beach umbrella.

May 2023: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

After six years together, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn also called it quits in May.

Entertainment Tonight said the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course".

March 2023: Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon.

Just days before their wedding anniversary, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced they are getting a divorce.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple said despite their deep love they have decided to part ways.

They share a son, Tennessee, while Witherspoon has a daughter, Ava, and a son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

March 2023: Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

In March 2023, Vanderpump Rules went from a reality show with low ratings to the most talked about thing on television, following the affair between cast mates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

His partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, found out after finding an explicit video on his phone. The couple inevitably split.

