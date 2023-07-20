Is 2023 the year of the breakup? Why everyone you know is splitting up.

Bella Hadid. Ariana Grande. Sofia Vergara. It’s not even Friday and we’ve already had three shock celeb breakups this week.

But are we really that surprised? Because from A-listers to my besties it feels like everyone is quietly uncoupling this year, and I don’t want to utter the word but could it be Covid adjacent?

“After life was taken away from us for two plus years, we’re really in the post-pandemic groove now,” relationships expert Alina Rose told Mamamia.

“We’ve forgotten what it’s like to wear masks and we’re travelling, we’re socialising and we’re dining out. And maybe – because we’ve realised the fullness of our lives – we’re realising that we have options as well and that we don’t need to cling on to this one person.”

Watch single ladies tales. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The great dumping

Remember the ‘great resignation’? Well, it’s now hit our love lives, according to Alina, because when we’re living our *best blessed lives* we’re not willing to compromise when who knows what’s around the corner?

“Maybe before, we would have thought that the relationship was okay,” the certified life coach explained. “But now we’re getting this second lease on life where we know we could be happier and we're no longer willing to make any compromises, and it's reflected in this YOLO spirit.

“A relationship that’s right feels incredibly expansive and we’re more ourselves, whereas a relationship that’s wrong just starts to feel like a shoe that’s too tight. The blisters are rubbing, and you’ve walked a long way, and you just go ‘nope.’”