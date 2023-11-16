The worst things famous people have done to their assistants.

Celebrities, they're just like us! Only difference is they pay people to be at their beck and call as their personal assistants, and sometimes, they treat these people rather badly.

Robert De Niro is the latest in a long line of celebrities to be accused of some not-so-great behaviour when it comes to how he allegedly treats his staff. We've rounded up some of the worst offenders, starting with the claims made against The Godfather actor.

Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro's former assistant has won $1.26 million in her lawsuit against the Hollywood actor's loan-out company, Canal Productions, over claims of gender discrimination and retaliation.

While De Niro was not found personally liable in the case, the assistant – known as Ms Robinson – alleged that she was abused, demeaned, underpaid and treated like De Niro's "office wife".

Robert De Niro at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Image: Getty.