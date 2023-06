Call me controversial, but I found Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement…really, really cringe.

And I love Blink-182 AND the Kardashians, so you’d think this would've been a hole-in-one for me

I mean, I loved the ‘TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT’ poster Kourtney held up in the crowd (homage to the band’s 1999 music video for their hit ‘All The Small Things’, in which an extra does exactly the same thing) but that’s kind of where it ended for me.