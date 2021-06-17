It seems career pivots are certainly the new norm.

The average Australian has between five to seven career changes in their lifetime and people are increasingly switching careers at any age, heading back to university to switch paths and upskill.

But chasing that dream career you keep putting off doesn’t usually happen overnight.

Throw full-time work and parenting into the mix, and the decision to retrain or gain more advanced qualifications in your field can become a lot trickier.

It may seem impossible to imagine how on earth you could add lectures, tutorials and assignments onto your already flat-out schedule as a parent who also works.

I'm overwhelmed at the thought.

But in actual fact (though it certainly takes hard work), countless parents are making it work every day.

Liz Sandow is the stellar example.

Liz is a single mum living in Albury, regional NSW with her two daughters (who are 9 and 11 years old). She works full-time and is nearing the completion of an online Bachelor of Laws at Charles Darwin University.

Mamamia spoke with Liz (or super mum!) about what motivated her to study law, and how she manages to balance her studies, parenting and work.

Liz had always toyed with the idea of studying law. The seed was planted when she completed a clerkship at a law firm in her early career.

As for most, the responsibilities of starting a family and busy work life, Liz didn’t think completing a bachelor degree, let alone a degree in law, was ever really an option.

However, her interest in Australian law never really left the back of her mind. So in 2018, she did a bit of research and discovered that Charles Darwin University offered a Diploma of Laws online.

Less daunting than committing to a bachelor degree, she thought. So she bit the bullet and applied.

Fast-track a couple of years, and Liz completed that Diploma; now studying the Bachelor of Laws program – also completely online at Charles Darwin University.

And she’s never looked back.

Now it's time to talk logistics. We need to answer the question you’ve all been waiting for (well at least I certainly was): being a single mother of two and working full-time, how on Earth does one fit in studying law too?

Her short answer to Mamamia was: “There is always a way if you really really want to."

Here are some of Liz’s tips and advice.

Use your time wisely.

Image: Charles Darwin University.