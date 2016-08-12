Shock result for Aussie sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell in freestyle final.

The Campbell sisters, Cate and Bronte, have shared the same Olympic dream for more than a decade but today became rivals, both vying for gold in the women’s 100m freestyle final at Rio.

Now they’re sharing the same heartbreak as neither managed a spot in the top three, despite going into the race pegged as favourites to win.

America’s Simone Manuel came in first, while Bronte and Cate, placed fourth and sixth, respectively.

The 24-year-old is currently the world record holder and claimed her place in the final, breaking the Olympic record in the heats.

Asked if they had a message for their supporters back home Cate wanted to thank them and said: “Please still love me back.”

“I’ve always said I don’t need a gold medal to have self worth and that’s being put to the test at the moment,” she said after the heartbreaking loss.

“They [the last 25 metres] hurt but not as much as this is hurting right now,” Cate. “This doesn’t change how you should feel about me.”

Cate’s younger sister, Bronte, 22, made it through by finishing fifth in the final eight, but claimed the 100m freestyle title at the World Championships in Russia last year.

Earlier this week the siblings made history in Rio, as the first Australian sisters to win gold in the same event, the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.